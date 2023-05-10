Pittsburgh Weather: Nothing but sun from start to finish

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - I have to admit I am shocked that we popped a high of 72° on Tuesday. It's not every week that you have a cold front swoop in with morning rain to start the day and beat the day before's high temperatures.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

That's where we are though.

The airmass in place right now is hot but dry, and that is going to make for some drastic sweeps from morning lows to daily highs. Today's change in temperature will be around 35 degrees from the morning low near 40° to highs near 75°.

Just be prepared to shed maybe a light long sleeve jacket for shorts and a T-shirt later on today. Unlike yesterday wind speeds won't be as strong today so the comfort level if you're in the shade will be 'more tolerable'.

Looking ahead, there are a number of changes to the weekend forecast.

Weekend forecast KDKA Weather Center

The first one is that I am now splitting the rain chance for Friday and Saturday. While I still think the lion's share of rain falls on Friday some data out there is now putting most rain falling on Saturday morning.

The other big change is that Mother's Day is now looking dry. I continue with an isolated rain chance but most of the rain now looks like it arrives on Monday morning, sticking around through the morning rush.

While there are frost advisories in place for today, it's increasingly looking like we can start and put the cold weather gear up and get those plants into the ground.

7-day forecast: May 10, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!