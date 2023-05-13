Pittsburgh Weather: Showers wrap up Saturday afternoon, give way to dry Mother's Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mother's Day weekend is off to a rainy start.

These showers will wrap up by the afternoon, and there are no rain chances for the rest of the weekend, so any Mother's Day plans after lunchtime Saturday will be dry.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Highs will be in the low to mid-70s, so it'll be very comfortable weather for anything outdoors. Sunshine will peek through by this evening then become more abundant for the holiday itself Sunday.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Next week will be slightly on the cooler side but still average and comfortable each day. Each day will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s.

There is a small chance for some isolated morning showers on Monday and Wednesday. Then more rain comes back on Friday with scattered showers.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Morning lows will be in the 40s for the most part. So enjoy this beautiful May weather while we have it.

