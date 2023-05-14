Pittsburgh Weather: Mother's Day looking beautiful, with some rain chances for upcoming week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Happy Mother's Day! The weather has cleared up for any plans with mom today!

Daily average High: 72°, Low: 50°

Sunrise: 6:06 AM Sunset: 8:29 PM

ALERT: None

AWARE: A few showers possible Tuesday.

Highs will be in the mid-70s, so it'll be very comfortable weather for anything outdoors! Pollen will be on the very high side thanks to the tree pollen.

Overnight, clouds will be around with lows in the upper 40s.

This upcoming week will be slightly on the cooler side but still average and comfortable each day. It will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low- to mid-70s.

A few showers could enter the picture on Tuesday, but most of the rain will be south of Pittsburgh. Wednesday dries out and cools off into the 60s.

Then, more rain comes back on Friday afternoon into Saturday with scattered showers. Morning lows will be in the 40s, but Thursday morning, some spots could dip into the upper 30s, so there might be a small chance for some frost.