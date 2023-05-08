Pittsburgh Weather: Mostly dry Monday with lingering rain chance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today will see rain chances both early and late but the afternoon is looking good.

Today: Not a lot of rain on radar as of 4 a.m., but there is a rain chance this morning, then again late this evening.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope

Aware: Most of the rain over the next week comes during the evening, overnight

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

The afternoon should see mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering around 70 degrees.

I have Pittsburgh's high temp at 72° for today. Winds will be out of the north at around 10mph.

KDKA Weather Center

Dew points are high this morning, hovering near 60 degrees.

This will act as energy for storm development late this afternoon into the evening. Currently, just a small part of Greene County are included in today's Storm Prediction Center risk outlook.

KDKA Weather Center

That may change though, especially for other places south of I-70. Storm chances will begin to ramp up after 8 p.m. tonight.

Looking ahead, storms will be possible overnight & then rain chances will stick around through the afternoon.

We will end the day on Tuesday dry with Wednesday, Thursday and most of Friday looking dry too.

Rain chances return on Friday evening, sticking around into Saturday morning. There is also a chance for rain on Mother's Day afternoon right now.

KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos