Pittsburgh Weather: Morning sunshine turns to cloudy afternoon skies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The weekend ahead is looking pretty good, weather-wise!

Mother's Day is looking completely dry. The weekend itself is looking pretty good as well.

The only rain chance above just an isolated shower that will come overnight tonight. The best chance for rain will be for places south of I-70. if you're north of Pittsburgh, you will only have an isolated chance for rain for the weekend.

Highs today should surge into the 80s. We hit 79 yesterday with mostly sunny skies. Haze didn't have too much of an impact on highs yesterday and I don't expect haze to have too much of an impact today as well. Winds will be light today. Noon temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

While we will see some sunshine this morning, afternoon skies should be cloudy. Rain chances technically arrive as soon as 9p tonight. I really don't think Pittsburgh see any rain until tomorrow morning around 6a. The best rain chance for rain will be from 6a-10a on Saturday.

Saturday highs will be in the mid-70s.

Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 50's due to cloud cover.