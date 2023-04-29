Pittsburgh Weather: Morning rain turns to clouds and mid-60s

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a wet day Friday, we're in store for more rain this weekend. A few showers will be around this morning and possibly later in the evening, but most of the afternoon will be cloudy and dry in the mid-60s.

Our cold front pushes through Sunday with scattered showers and possible isolated storms. The heaviest rain will be in the morning then we'll slowly taper off those rain chances by the evening. Rain totals through the weekend will be between 0.5-1".

After the cold front moves through, get ready for some more below-average temperatures... Highs will be stuck in the low to mid-50s Monday through Wednesday, and morning lows drop into the mid and upper 30s. So there are still a few frosty mornings some areas will have to deal with.

Light showers with drizzle will stick around those days with little to no sunshine. Sunnier skies and 60s will return by Thursday and Friday.

Thanks to the rain, pollen levels will be slightly lower in the moderate range. Tree pollens are still the top allergens with oak, juniper, and birch being the main producers of it.

