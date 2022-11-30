Pittsburgh Weather: Morning rain turns into falling temperatures this afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today's going to be a wild one as rain has arrived.

Rain ends before noon with wind speeds picking up on the backside of this system as temperatures plummet. This morning I am expecting most should see between 0.35" and 0.45" of rain.

While I couldn't rule out storms before, the chance for even a rumble at this point seems pretty low. Showers will be consistent from 5 a.m. through at least 9 a.m. with some pockets of moderate to heavy rain.

Things get wild behind the rain.

Wind Advisory in place until 6 p.m. for Bedford, Blair, Cambria, and Somerset counties KDKA Weather Center

There is a wind advisory in effect from 8 a.m. this morning through 6 p.m. tonight for Somerset and Bedford counties. Wind gusts could hit 50mph at times today in those communities. At the same time, temperatures will be plummeting. We will go from temperatures at 50° at noon to temps in the upper 30s by 6 p.m.

Lows today will be reached just before midnight and I have that temp at 28°. Temperatures will be cold enough on Thursday morning that we could potentially have some slick spots on elevated surfaces like bridges.

Temperature forecast for November 30, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Highs today will be reached this morning and should be near 53°. Thursday highs will be in the low 40s. With lows dropping to the mid-20s on Thursday morning.

Friday morning lows are forecast to dip to the low 20s with highs on Friday returning to the mid to low 50s.

We stay mild on Saturday morning with morning temps in the low 40s. Rain showers are expected for the morning on Saturday and they'll pick up in the afternoon. Saturday highs will be in the low 50s.

There is also another rain chance on Monday.

After that, long-range model data is showing dry conditions through December 16th!

7-day forecast: November 30, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

