Pittsburgh Weather: Morning fog clears into warm and sunny day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - How much rain did you see yesterday?

The Pittsburgh airport recorded 0.27" of rain over the course of around an hour at around 10 last night. The rainmaker brought some much-needed rain to the area as we had seen a little bit of a lull over the last 6 weeks. This month we are currently 0.54" behind average and last month we were -1.12".

Today will be dry. The only issue or concern is dense fog pockets that are around this morning. The fog should stick around through at least 8 a.m. with the most stubborn fog not lifting until just after 9 a.m. After that skies should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the remainder of the day.

Rain chances - next six days KDKA Weather Center

Highs today will likely be a smidge cooler than yesterday's 84. I have us hitting 81 today for the high. Winds will be out of the northwest at around 5mph for the day.

Looking ahead, Friday will be just as pleasant as today with highs in the mid to low 80s. We now have a chance for rain on Saturday morning as a warm front sweeps through.

Weather impacts next five days KDKA Weather Center

Model data has really been more aggressive with the arrival of the warm front now on Saturday morning. With the new timing of the front, Saturday's highs will likely now hit the upper 80s.

Sunday will also be hot with highs near 90.

Monday is looking wet through the day with highs in the low 80s.

7 Day Forecast - July 14, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

