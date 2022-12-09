Pittsburgh Weather: Morning fog burns off for a seasonable December Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Most, if not all, of today will be dry with partly cloudy afternoon skies.

This morning, there are a couple of communities dealing with patchy fog. The fog along the rivers seems to be especially thick this morning. The fog should burn off by 10 a.m. at the latest with partly cloudy skies expected after the fog lifts.

At sunset, clouds will start to roll back in with overcast skies expected by 7 p.m.

Satellite and radar imagery shows an area of low pressure centered in Iowa this morning that will bring us at least a chance for rain overnight. Most data at this point is now drying this system out as it tries to move into Western Pennsylvania.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Yesterday I only had a 30 percent chance for rain due to this system today, and a 40 percent morning rain chance on Saturday due to this system. I am dropping both days down 10 percent with very little rain moving through tonight. Satur-'day' will be dry with any rain occurring before the sun rises.

Highs today will be back in the upper 40s with morning lows dipping to near 30. I have noon temperatures in the low 40s. Saturday highs will also be in the mid to upper 40s with morning lows dipping to the low 30s.

Temperatures through 5 p.m. KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, Sunday will see a light rain chance for the morning hours. At this point, there is a low chance that the Steelers game will see any rain at all but pregame activities and tailgating will have a decent shot of seeing some light rain.

Finally, I just want to get ahead of the 'internet guy' talking about big snow totals heading our way. Yes, there is a chance for some big snow totals next weekend. Some data is hinting at a couple of inches of snow falling over several days. Other data shows just light snow during the same time period.

We are on it.

The start of the system, on Thursday,' is actually on this morning's 7-day. There likely will be more in the way of snow forecast for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of next weekend.

7-day forecast - December 9, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

