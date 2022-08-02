Pittsburgh Weather: More rain possible as we head into the afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overall, Tuesday will be comfortable, but more rain could sneak into the forecast through the afternoon hours.

Daily average High: 83

Low: 63

Sunrise: 6:19 AM

Sunset: 8:35 PM

Today: Mostly cloudy skies to start off the day. There remains a low storm chance for this afternoon as we see a blast of cool air briefly move in for the next 18 hours or so.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: We really see rain chances ramping up starting Thursday. Only one completely dry day on the 7-day forecast right now (Wednesday).

Aware: Hot weather returns with highs near 90 arriving as soon as Wednesday. Rain may keep highs down in the mid-80s on Thursday and Friday.

KDKA Weather Center

Model data continues to show a chance for a passing shower for this afternoon. I think we still have a chance to see a brief cluster of general storms from 3p-8p today with places that saw the nastiest weather yesterday potentially seeing the brief storms today. Highs today will reach back in the low 80s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

I have us hitting 83 for a high in Pittsburgh with our daily low being hit just before midnight tonight coming in at 67°. If we aren't too far off from that, we will see the first above average temperature day in a week. If we don't do it today it's almost a sure thing we will see the average temperature above average on Wednesday. I have morning lows dipping to 60 but warm air surges into the region for the late morning hours into the afternoon. I am forecasting a Wednesday high of 89°.

KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to surge for the remainder of the work week into the weekend. High temperatures on some days don't do justice to just how warm it's going to be. Friday's forecast high is just 84 degrees, but it is going to be humid with morning lows likely not even dropping into the 60s.

At this point it looks like the best chances for rain will be on Friday and Monday with widespread rain expected on both days. While Saturday and Sunday should see scattered storms through the day, they don't look like washouts at this time.

7-day forecast, as of August 2, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!