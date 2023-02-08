Pittsburgh Weather: Mild weather remains in place for about the next week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mild weather is in place for the next week and a half and we will see more 50-degree days than 30-degree days over the next week.

There's a big change to the forecast due to models really pulling back on our snow chances on Saturday morning.

The front is now expected to remain to the south with a band of rain and some wet snow possible across West Virginia, Maryland, and Virginia.

For us, there will be some light snow around for places north of Pittsburgh and the western side of the Laurel Highlands. I have dropped our precipitation chance from 70-percent all the way down to 20-percent.

Now the focus is on Thursday's rain chances and strong wind speeds expected for the afternoon.

At this point, it looks like Pittsburgh should see between a fifth of an inch to three-tenths of an inch of rain on Thursday. Not a big total with how imposing the system looks that will sweep through.

Most of the rain will come in the morning hours as two brief rounds of rain roll through with the warm front moving by. Visibilities may also dip as the surge of warmer air moves in. The cold front with the system will move through around an hour before sunset bringing another round of rain and will send temperatures plunging through Friday and into Saturday morning.

Thursday highs are expected to briefly flirt with 60° and this should also be the peak of wind speeds. Wind speeds will stay strong for Thursday evening behind the front as colder air moves through. Thursday morning temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

For today highs will be near 50, I am going to keep Pittsburgh at 49 for the high.

That's a little below guidance but with our 850mb temperatures hovering around 4 celsius it is in line with what we should expect this time of the year. Skies will be cloudy this morning with morning temperatures in the upper 30s.

We may see some peaks of sunshine this afternoon after 3 p.m. so I'll call it mostly cloudy. I have noon temperatures in the mid to low 40s.

