Pittsburgh Weather: Mild morning with heavy rain, colder temps to end the week

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (12-27-23)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (12-27-23) 03:04

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's another mild morning with rain showers so grab the rain gear if you're heading out. We are nearly 20 degrees above normal once again. 

Today is our last day in the mid-50s and rain showers stick around through much of the day with a few heavy downpours possible.

Thursday, highs will be in the low 50s and rain showers taper off through the morning.

We stay unsettled for Friday with highs back near normal in the low-40s. Rain and snow showers are also possible for the first part of the day. 

It turned colder Saturday morning with lows (still above normal) but near 30 degrees. Rain and snow showers are possible in the evening through Saturday morning. 

New Years Eve and New Years Day will be much colder with highs near 40 and lows below freezing. A few flakes are also possible!

First published on December 27, 2023 / 8:07 AM EST

