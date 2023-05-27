Pittsburgh Weather: Memorial Day Weekend kicks off dry and warm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The dry weather continues on!

Today will be in the low to mid-70s with lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Clouds will be increasing in the evening time leading up to a low-pressure system that will try to bring some light shower chances for Sunday.

Since it's been really dry this week and the high pressure is very strong, shower chances remain low. It won't be a washout, but don't be surprised if you feel some raindrops.

This is the only rain chance for next week, so soak in what we can!

Memorial Day on Monday will be partly cloudy and very warm with highs in the low 80s! Any Memorial Day events should not be impacted majorly by the weather.

There might be a leftover spotty shower early Monday, but it'll dry up afterward.

After the holiday is over, it will start to get hot in the middle of next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s! Great time to open the pools up, but don't forget the sunscreen! UV index values will be between 8-10.

Remember those heat precautions!

Take plenty of breaks in the shade or AC, and do most of the strenuous outdoor chores in the morning hours when it's cooler!

