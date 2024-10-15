Light rain will be possible in the Pittsburgh area today as cold weather settles in

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Another cold blast of weather has arrived and settles in today for the Pittsburgh area.

Aware: The last time we failed to hit 50° or higher for our daily high temperature was April 21st.

Highs will go from 77° on Sunday to yesterday's high (hit before sunrise) of 57°. Today's high may not even make it back to the 50s.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 50° for the daily high with there obviously being a chance we are slightly below 50° for our high. The last time we failed to hit 50° or higher was April 21st. It's currently a span of 177 days.

While temperatures will be cool all day long, there will be a chance for light rain for the morning. Rain totals won't be very large. Maybe five-hundredths of an inch. Probably less. The best chance of seeing rain will come before noon. I also expect we will get in our first reports of some sort of winter precipitation falling with the best chance for reports coming from westward-facing slopes of the Laurel Highlands. Any reports will be widespread and thankfully with morning temperatures staying in the 30s shouldn't cause many issues.

Looking ahead the cold weather stays in place through at least Wednesday with high temperatures back to the mid 50s on Thursday. Morning lows will remain in the 30s through Friday morning though.

I have Friday highs hitting the mid-60s with highs near 70 on Saturday and Sunday.

After today I only have an isolated morning shower chance in place for Wednesday and nothing else in the way of precipitation through the end of next week.

