Pittsburgh Weather: Isolated and scattered storms possible into the evening

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Most of today will be dry with storm chances arriving after 4 this afternoon.

The entire day should be pleasant. I have today's highs hitting the low 80s with morning temperatures in the mid-50s.

Noon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will start off sunny with partly cloudy skies in place by noon. That's where we should be for the rest of the day.

We should see individual storm cells developing and racing to the northeast after 4 p.m. The concern is with wind speeds in the storms along with frequent lightning that could impact outdoor activities. These storms will be moving very fast at around 30-45mph, so conditions could change very quickly.

Conditions throughout the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

You're asked to stay weather aware.

I think most people are more interested in the cool-down that will arrive on Saturday and will stick around through next weekend.

Severe weather possible after 4 p.m. KDKA Weather Center

The upper low that will energize the atmosphere today with potential storms and bring rain chances throughout the day on Saturday will remain in our area through next weekend (end of April). This will keep us under a much cooler pool of air than what we have been seeing, meaning temperatures will be below average for the rest of the month.

Saturday highs will be near 60°.

Highs on Sunday and Monday will be near 50°.

We will be back to near 60° for highs on Tuesday but morning lows will remain in the 30s for most if not all of next week.

7-day forecast: April 21, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

