Pittsburgh Weather: Independence Day Weekend starts off rainy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The 4th of July holiday starts this weekend!

Unfortunately, more rain is possible today with scattered thunderstorms. Some may turn low-end severe with some gusty winds and small hail. Highs will be on the warm side in the mid-80s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

The humidity will be very noticeable as dewpoints are in the 60s/70s making it feel very muggy through the weekend. Then more showers and storms will be likely Sunday.

Rain chances over the next six days. KDKA Weather Center

If you're going boating or any other outdoor activities, keep a very close eye on the sky and radar as rain can happen at any moment throughout the weekend. Fireworks weather after sundown on both days will be hit or miss.

More rain is expected for Monday with highs in the upper 70s, so it is looking soggy for most of the holiday weekend. The driest day appears to be Tuesday, the actual holiday.

Dew points over the next six days. KDKA Weather Center

Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-80s with lower humidity levels. This will be the best day for any of those outdoor events including grilling and fireworks!

After the holiday is over, the skies remain dry but hot.

Highs approach the upper 80s with the return of humidity. More isolated showers and storms could be possible for Thursday.

7-day forecast: July 1, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!