Pittsburgh Weather: Hot, sunny days ahead as first week of September arrives

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Labor Day weekend is underway, and it will be much more comfortable in the pool, the shade, or the AC, as compared to being in charge of the grill at any holiday cookouts!

Daily average High: 80° Low: 59°

Sunrise: 6:48 a.m. Sunset: 7:51 p.m.

ALERT: None

AWARE: Hot, near 90 through Wednesday.

A heat dome has us sitting in the sunshine, dry weather, and temperatures around 90 degrees through Wednesday.

Today's highs hit the upper 80s across the tri-state area, and tomorrow will be the same or closer to 90 in many areas.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week, with many areas flirting with 90 to 91 degrees. While those numbers won't break very many high-temperature records, they could still be some of the hottest, if not the hottest temps, we've felt all through 2023.

Relief from the heat finally arrives Thursday, with a chance for some rain and cooler air cutting high temperatures late this week and into the weekend in the lower 80s and upper 70s!

