Pittsburgh Weather: Hot, humid, and potentially stormy weekend on the way

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Get ready for another hot & humid weekend!

Today and tomorrow will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with high humidity levels. It's also going to be a pretty stormy weekend.

Severe Weather Outlook for July 24, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Later today, there is a chance for some scattered thunderstorms between 4-7 p.m. to move through the area. There could be some lightning and gusty winds along with it, but severe weather threats appear low. Overnight, some pop-up showers/storms could form, but it will mainly be just downpours.

Sunday afternoon is looking dry but very hot. The chance for severe weather goes up in the evening after 6 p.m. A cold front is set to move through that night, but storms will fire ahead of it.

Some of those storms could be severe with damaging winds, small hail, and lightning.

Storms will wrap up Monday morning, and conditions improve greatly by Monday evening.

High Temperatures, next six days - July 23, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Highs next week lower back down into the 80s thanks to that cold front, and humidity levels lower for Monday and Tuesday.

However, they do go back up by Wednesday, and so do the storm chances. Another unstable weather pattern settles in Wednesday through Friday with a chance for scattered showers and storms possible each day.

7 Day Forecast - July 23, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

