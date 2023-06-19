Pittsburgh Weather: Hot and sunny Juneteenth conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Happy Juneteenth-Freedom Day! It's going to be a hot one with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but it'll make for a great pool day with sunny skies!

ALERT: None

AWARE: Few showers or thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday

Just remember the sunscreen; the UV index today is very high at an 8!

Air quality isn't the best today, and there is an active alert through this evening. The AQI is around 100, so this will particularly affect those who are sensitive to bad air.

There's a small chance for some spotty showers mainly south of the city towards the end of the day. More showers will start to pick up overnight into tomorrow morning with lows in the mid 60s.

A few scattered showers and storms return by Tuesday afternoon, then linger into Wednesday.

This should help alleviate some of the area's drought conditions but not all. The better chances for general thunderstorms will be Tuesday afternoon and evening, but it should remain below severe thresholds.

Highs remain the 80s for the rest of the week. A few spotty showers may sneak by for the rest of the week, but it'll remain dry for the most part with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The first official day of summer is Wednesday! So it looks like we'll be starting off on a typical summer note, even though it's felt like summer for the past month.

We're watching for another possibility of widespread rain with some storms for next weekend starting Friday.

