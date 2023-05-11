Pittsburgh Weather: Haze keeps highs in the mid-70s

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We already have one post from yesterday talking about Canadian smoke and how visible it was on Wednesday.

The smoke looks to be back today with hazy skies again expected. Like yesterday, where the smoke most likely cost us around 2°-4° when it comes to the daily high, I am trimming off a couple of degrees due to the Canadian smoke today.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

I have dropped our forecast high to 76°.

Temperatures throughout the day - May 11, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

So yesterday's smoke (and presumably today's smoke as well) is due to wildfires in the Edmonton area. The Edmonton government is reporting 82 active wildfires, with 23 being out of control. While most are still being investigated for the cause, 13 of the active wildfires were caused by humans and 10 by lightning.

The impact here is what we saw yesterday with hazy conditions again being in place.

How do Canadian wildfires move from all the way up in northwest Canada to here?

Where is the smoke from these fires originating from? KDKA Weather Center

High-speed upper-level winds are how. This is a track of around 2000 miles. It's pretty impressive.

Here's the good news, while haze will likely keep our highs a little lower, the particulates causing the haze are well above ground level.

This means there will be no impact on those who may be a little sensitive to poor air quality.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, most of Friday is expected to be dry with rain arriving late Friday afternoon into the evening and continuing into Saturday.

Mother's Day is looking dry for now with highs each day in the mid-70s and lows in the 50s to even 60s on Sunday morning.

7-day forecast: May 11, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!