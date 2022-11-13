Pittsburgh Weather: Gloomy, soggy weekend continues with some snow on the way

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The remnants of Hurricane Nicole have moved out of the region, but a wave of low pressure is keeping a chance of rain and even rain/snow or lake effect snow showers in the forecast at times through mid-afternoon Sunday.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Scattered rain/snow showers develop later tonight through early Sunday afternoon.

Much colder air invades tonight dropping lows into the lower to mid-30s with highs struggling to reach 40 most days this next week!

Those highs will be nearly 10-12 degrees colder than normal for this time of year. The Steelers game will be very chilly with winds also gusting around 20 mph at times. Monday stays dry but a chance of a rain/snow shower or some flurries sneaking back in Tuesday through Thursday.

