Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Gloomy, soggy weekend continues with some snow on the way

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

11-12 PM Weather
11-12 PM Weather 03:08

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The remnants of Hurricane Nicole have moved out of the region, but a wave of low pressure is keeping a chance of rain and even rain/snow or lake effect snow showers in the forecast at times through mid-afternoon Sunday. 

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Scattered rain/snow showers develop later tonight through early Sunday afternoon.

Much colder air invades tonight dropping lows into the lower to mid-30s with highs struggling to reach 40 most days this next week!

kdka-what-to-expect-11-12-2022.png
KDKA Weather Center

Those highs will be nearly 10-12 degrees colder than normal for this time of year. The Steelers game will be very chilly with winds also gusting around 20 mph at times. Monday stays dry but a chance of a rain/snow shower or some flurries sneaking back in Tuesday through Thursday. 

pittsburgh-7-day-11-12-2022.png
KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on November 12, 2022 / 8:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.