Pittsburgh Weather: Frosty morning turns into another warmer day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a frosty morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but safe to say this is the last round of frost for the season.

Dry weather looks to be the main forecast for many of the next several days, which is a great sign for most of us! Today will be the coolest day with highs nearing 70° thanks to the dry cold front that passed through yesterday. It still is hazy thanks to the wildfire smoke from out west.

High temperatures throughout the week KDKA Weather Center

Sunshine lasts all through Saturday with highs in the 70s leading up to the holiday weekend. Saturday will be dry with clouds increasing. A low-pressure system will try to bring some light shower chances in the morning hours for Sunday, but given the extremely dry weather this week, it will have a hard time keeping together.

So most of Sunday will be decent with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a small chance for some AM rain.

Memorial Day on Monday will be sunny and very warm. Any commemorating events should not be impacted weatherwise. Highs will be warming into the low and mid-80s by the afternoon.

After the holiday is over, it will start to get hot with the middle of next checking in with near 90° highs!

Great time to open the pools up, but don't forget the sunscreen!

7-day forecast: May 25, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

