Pittsburgh Weather: Friday kicks off a rainy patterns that sticks around for a few days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today's the start of a rainy pattern that will see at least the chance for rain every day over the next week.

Not trying to get too technically detailed, but today's rain chance along with Saturday's comes from a mid-level low that is passing by. The mid-level low is wrapping around the base of a trough of colder air. As the trough deepens it will become an upper low and will swallow the mid-level low. This upper low will provide us with rain chances on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and even Thursday.

Basically one could make the argument the same weather system will be responsible for a week's worth of rain.

Let's come back to today.

Anywhere from a half inch of rain up to three-fourths of an inch of rain is expected today with the heaviest rain falling before noon.

Temperatures today - April 28, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

I expect we will see some breaks in the rain this afternoon but still I'd expect more light rain and drizzle than not during this time.

Temperatures will be back in the 50s for highs today due to where the rain is setting up. Lows will likely be in the low 50s. Wind speeds won't make it feel any better, coming in out of the east at 12-22mph. Wind gusts in both Fayette and Westmoreland counties could hit 50mph.

Winds in the Uniontown area today KDKA Weather Center

The day is looking pretty dry after 5 this afternoon.

Looking to the weekend, off-and-on spot showers are expected for Saturday with the chance for rain going down later into the day it is.

This is certainly good news for the Luke Combs concertgoers. With gates opening at 1, I'd make sure to grab the rain gear though.

Conditions for the Luke Combs concert on Saturday night KDKA Weather Center

Sunday's weather will see the best chance for rain occurring to the east of Pittsburgh. This doesn't mean Pittsburgh will be dry through the day, but it does appear and data has been pretty consistent that the further east you are the best the rain chance.

Heading into next work week we will see cooler air rolling in with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

7-day forecast: April 28, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

