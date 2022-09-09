Pittsburgh Weather: Friday comfortable before possible weekend rain moves in

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Let's get right into rain chances for the weekend.

Today will be dry and Saturday morning will be dry as well. I have rain showers arriving after 5 p.m. on Saturday. Rain will pick up after the sun goes down with rain totals of a quarter of an inch to a half inch expected region-wide.

At this point, it looks like most of the day on Sunday will be dreary and damp but dry with the best chance for rain occurring late and early.

A second round of rain can also be expected from Sunday evening to early Monday morning with an additional quarter of an inch of rain possible. There is still significant uncertainty about the exact timing of when rain arrives but I think that this guideline is probably pretty close to what you should expect.

Besides that, today is looking fantastic. I have said all week long that today would be the most comfortable day of the week. Also if you voted today would win the 'best of the week' award too.

Highs will hit the low 80s with low humidity levels. Winds will be light and out of the southeast. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-70s.

Yesterday we also saw NOAA's US Drought Monitor map's weekly update. The data cutoff time is actually early on Tuesday morning, so a lot of the rain we have seen this week was not included in the update. Due to that, we saw the 'abnormally dry' area increase just slightly across the state. The moderate drought area decreased significantly.

7-Day Forecast, September 9, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

We will see big changes to the map with next week's update.

