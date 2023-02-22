Pittsburgh Weather: Freezing rain chance turns into warm weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A winter weather advisory is in place for around half of our coverage area due to a freezing rain chance.

Westmoreland and Allegheny counties are not under the advisory.

Counties in our area under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. KDKA Weather Center

Freezing rain should never be downplayed, and we have a freezing rain chance this morning for a significant chunk of our area. The I-80 corridor is the area of biggest concern this morning into the afternoon with temperatures hovering near 32 degrees. This is where model data keeps temperatures through at least 10 this morning.

Warmer weather will then begin to move in behind the warm front with today's highs in Pittsburgh expected to hit the mid to maybe even upper 50s by the end of the day.

Winter weather impact throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

Looking at hourly temperatures along with a model depiction of where it will be raining, the chance for temperatures at or below freezing while it is actually raining appears pretty low.

For instance, the city of Butler is forecast to be at 34° at 9 a.m. this morning but data is also showing a wintery mix at the time. New Castle at the same time is shown to be near 35° at the same time.

While out of the advisory area, my official forecast will keep Pittsburgh at around 35° at 7 a.m. 42° at 11 a.m., and 50° at 4 p.m. I have Pittsburgh hitting 57 for a high with highs likely hitting just before midnight tonight.

The winter weather advisory goes through 1 p.m. for our area.

Looking ahead, model data has come down just a bit when it comes to Thursday's high temperature but I am going to keep us at 72° for the daily high.

The record for the day is 70° set back in 1922.

It's a 100-year record that we have the chance for breaking.

Besides the warmth on Thursday, temperatures will start to come back down to more seasonal weather for the weekend. The cooler air is forecast to come through without any precipitation right now.

I am going to really work on why that is and if we may see a sneaky rain chance late Thursday into Friday.

For now, everything is showing this period as dry.

7-day forecast, February 22, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

