Pittsburgh Weather: Freeze Watch goes into effect early Sunday morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's chilly with spotty showers through this evening. Temperatures only got to the low/mid 50s and then fell through the day.

SUNSET: 6:31 p.m.

SUNRISE SUNDAY: 7:38 a.m.

ALERT: Monday morning frost risk with lows in the 30s; FREEZE WATCH Sunday night into Monday morning.

AWARE: Highs only in the 50s starting off the week.

On Sunday, it'll be cloudy and chilly, with highs only around 50, making it the coldest day of the week.

There's a Freeze Watch for the region Sunday at 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday morning. For that, we issued a First Alert Weather Day for patchy frost, as our lows will be in the low to mid-30s. Monday afternoon sunshine returns with highs back near 60.

Next week, temperatures are trending slightly above normal in the upper 60s and even in the 70s on Wednesday. Along with the warmer weather, we stay mainly dry with partly cloudy skies.

Head out this week to see peak fall foliage across the region! Looking ahead to next weekend and Halloween, cooler temperatures may be taking over.

