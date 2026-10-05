It's going to be a gorgeous and sunny Pittsburgh day today

Today will be a gorgeous and sunny day in the Pittsburgh area with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT: NONE

AWARE: Cool and crisp start to work week - frosty am Tuesday/Wednesday Laurel Highlands and east

Lows overnight will drop to the mid 30s for some areas under the Frost Advisory tonight like the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette County.

Tuesday will also be chilly with highs in the low 60s and sunshine.

There could also be some patchy frost for the same areas as tonight and early Tuesday morning for Wednesday morning.

Sunshine continues through the end of the week with highs slightly above normal in the low 70s! Enjoy!

KDKA Weather Center

For the Steelers game, highs will be in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies and a small chance of showers.