A dry day is in the forecast for the Pittsburgh area, but rain will return this weekend

It's going to be a dry day in the Pittsburgh area before rain returns this weekend.

Any alert days ahead? Potential for First Alert Weather Days on Sunday, Tuesday, & Wednesday

Aware: Pittsburgh tied a record high-minimum yesterday with a low temperature of 71°. The record was set back in 1915.

Humidity levels will dip today, with dew points sliding from near 70° this morning to the mid to upper 50s by midnight tonight. This will allow us to see temperatures dipping to the comfy range for high school football action tonight. Today should be dry for all, with rain chances pushing to our south. I have Pittsburgh seeing a high temperature of around 76 degrees.

KDKA Weather Center

Morning temperatures are still warm, near 70. With the drier and cooler air moving in, we will only see highs today hitting the mid-70s, so we won't see much of a warm-up. It should feel fantastic for evening activities tonight and through the day on Saturday. Saturday highs should hit the mid to upper 70s.

Looking ahead, our rainy weather pattern is set to return either late Saturday or early Sunday, with rain and flood chances remaining elevated from Sunday through at least Wednesday. Model data is showing that most will see only modest rain totals of between an inch to two inches over a stretch of 5 days from Sunday through Thursday. The potential for one or two places to see significantly more rain, perhaps up to 4 inches, remains possible though.

Temperatures over the weekend will remain in the mid to low 70s for highs. Fall begins on Tuesday evening, and temperatures will be very fall-like for next week with temperatures starting on Tuesday just in the 60s for the rest of the week.

KDKA Weather Center

Grab the sweater, a good book, and the flannel.

Record-high humidity in Pittsburgh

High humidity levels throughout the day on Thursday kept temperatures at or above 71 degrees for the entire day. This led to Pittsburgh tying a record that has stood for more than 110 years. It's called a high minimum, meaning it's the warmest 'low' temperature on record for the day. Records like this aren't too surprising right now, as we continue to see bountiful moisture in place, fueling damp conditions across the region. We are currently just 1.76" away from reaching the yearly average rainfall in Pittsburgh. We will likely surpass that total by the start of Fall on Tuesday evening.

Pittsburgh wasn't the only community to reach record high-minimums: