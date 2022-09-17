Pittsburgh Weather: Foggy morning gives way to beautiful weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- High pressure will keep things dry through the weekend. Highs will stay above normal in the low 80s and humidity will also stay low.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

ALERT: None

AWARE: A stray shower/t-storm Monday

Daily average High: 75° Low: 54°

Sunrise: 7:03a Sunset: 7:25p

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

A weak cold front will move in late Sunday and early Monday morning bringing the chance for a few rain showers or thunderstorms, but nothing severe is expected.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)



By Tuesday, we do get more seasonable temperatures before we see another warmup on Wednesday.

The next chance for showers and possible thunderstorms after that will be Thursday which is also the Autumnal Equinox, which means Fall begins and that will be at 9:03 p.m. The first full day of fall will be Friday!

9a: 68 Mostly Sunny - B

Noon: 77 Mostly Sunny - B

3p: 82 Mostly Sunny - B

6p: 81 Mostly Sunny - B

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!