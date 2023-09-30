Pittsburgh Weather: Foggy mornings turn into sunny weekend afternoons

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're off to a foggy start for the weekend.

Visibility could be reduced to less than a mile in a lot of locations. A dense fog advisory is in place until 10 a.m. There is also another chance for some fog overnight into Sunday morning.

Dense Fog Advisory in place until 10 a.m. Saturday morning KDKA Weather Center

Otherwise, the weekend afternoons will be spectacular with lots of sunshine on both days with highs in the mid to upper 70s. So any outdoor activities like apple picking or pumpkin patching should be dry!

Also, it's the final homestand for the Pirates this weekend. Both weekend games against the Marlins look great weather-wise.

Forecast for today's Pirates game KDKA Weather Center

This dry weather will last into next week as high pressure settles in. That will create a heat dome that sits on top of our region therefore warming our temperatures up above average and not very fall-like feeling.

A stretch of 80s takes over for most of next week. We won't expect our round of rain until the end of next week as a cold front blows through dropping our temperatures back down to the more average side.

Fall foilage report as of September 29 KDKA Weather Center

According to the PA DNCR, we have our first fall foliage report! western Pennsylvania is starting to see little change in the trees.

The higher elevations including the Laurel Highlands will see the change faster than the Pittsburgh region. It'll be a decent weekend to do some leaf peeping!

7-day forecast: September 30, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

