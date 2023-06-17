Pittsburgh Weather: Foggy morning turns into a warm and sunny Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After seeing a few rainy days, we're in store for a dry weekend!

There's some patchy fog this morning, but it'll dissipate by the late morning making way for lots of sunshine. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 70s today and tomorrow with a few towns possibly hitting the low 80s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Lots of events going on this weekend in downtown Pittsburgh.

Weather for the Juneteenth Freedom Day celebrations in Pittsburgh KDKA Weather Center

The annual Juneteenth parade this morning will be filled with great weather.

Weather for tonight's Eras Tour KDKA Weather Center

No bad "Midnight" here. Taylor Swift is playing her final concert tonight at Acrisure Stadium, and temperatures will be "Gorgeous" in the low 70s for the start then low to mid-60s by the end, so bring a "Cardigan" for the end of the concert since it'll be chilly!

Father's Day will be dry and comfortable for any outdoor plans, so if you were thinking of grilling as a gift, the weather will be great!

Rain chances over the next seven days KDKA Weather Center

There might be a few scattered showers trying to return by Tuesday, and that's looking like our only rain chance next week.

Highs remain in the 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies every other day!

7-day forecast: June 17, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!