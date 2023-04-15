Pittsburgh Weather: Evening showers and thunderstorms move in after days of dry weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are waking up in the 60s with rain showers and even a few thunderstorms around. We make it to the upper 70s with some dry time and mostly cloudy skies. The best chance for thunderstorms will be between 2-6 p.m.

Pollen is still on the very high side over the next several days with tree pollens being the top allergens. So don't forget the allergy meds if you need to take them!

Sunday we will have more dry time with some sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Storm chances go up as the sun goes down. Scattered thunderstorms will roll through the area along an impending cold front, and this could bring some gusty winds.

Colder air moves in behind the cold front, and we're going to be below average to start the new week.

Highs will be in the mid-50s Monday, and Tuesday will be very chilly with mid-40s for highs! Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 30s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings so protect your plants and garden!

Little to no accumulation is expected, and it will be short-lived. By Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, we're back to full sunshine with highs in the 60s and 70s and even 80s possible on Friday.

