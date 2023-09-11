Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Early season blast of fall air arrives Tuesday afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Break out the long sleeves and jackets, cooler air is heading our way.  

The blast of fall air arrives on Tuesday afternoon.  Rain showers could begin as soon as 1 p.m. for the area with off-and-on rain showers expected for the rest of the day. The real impact of the front won't be felt until Wednesday with highs hitting just the upper-60s.  

While highs will get back to the 70s by the weekend, morning lows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to dip below 50-degrees for most of the area including Pittsburgh.  I expect most places up along I-80 will fall below 45-degrees for morning lows on Saturday morning.

While cool air arrives Tuesday, Monday will be seasonal with highs in the upper-70s and morning lows dipping to near 60-degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy with just an isolated rain chance. So far this month, we are off to a top-15 'hottest start' to the month of September.  

The last time we were this warm to start the month was in 2018. Interestingly enough, since modern records were kept at the airport starting in 1948, the three hottest starts (through 10 days) to September have been this year, 2018 and 2015. 

Monday: Pleasant

High: 78

Tuesday: Pleasant, scattered rain with frontal passage

High: 75

Wednesday: Cooler, low rain chance

High: 68

Thursday: Remains cool

High: 67

Friday: Dry and cool

High: 71

