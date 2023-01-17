Pittsburgh Weather: Early-morning rain tapers off, highs to reach 50s

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain showers will continue into the morning commute with the last of the rain coming to an end around 9 a.m. south of I-70.

Daily average High: 36 Low: 21

Sunrise: 7:41 Sunset: 5:21

Today: Rain showers will work their way through the area to start the day with the afternoon looking dry. Highs today will hit 50 briefly in Pittsburgh.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Nope.

Aware: Thursday highs will hit the mid to upper 50s! The weekend will be seasonal.

For places north of I-80, you'll likely see most rain coming to an end by 6 a.m. I have at least a scattered rain chance in Pittsburgh through 7 a.m. with lower chances through the rest of the morning commute. The afternoon is looking dry.

When it comes to temperatures, morning temps will be in the low 40s with noon temps in the mid-40s. We quickly see a surge of heat moving in for the afternoon with 2 p.m. temps expected to be right at 50 with 4 p.m. temps in the low 50s. Winds today will be out of the south-southwest at 5-10mph.

Looking ahead, I have a chance for either rain or snow on six out of the next seven days. Light rain and drizzle will be back as soon as this evening as a cool front pushes through. The rain chance will eventually turn into brief snow chances starting as early as 5 a.m. on Wednesday. The impact on roads should be minimal, as I have Wednesday's low temp dipping to just the mid-30s in Pittsburgh.

Thursday is the busy day with the best chance for rain for the week. Rain showers will start early with morning rain coming in from the south along a warm front. The afternoon is looking dry so there should be a nice couple of hours to get out and enjoy the pleasant temps before our next round of rain arrives during the late afternoon to the evening. This will be the cold front that will bring temperatures crashing back to seasonal for both Friday and Saturday.

