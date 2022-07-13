Pittsburgh Weather: Dry weather mostly continues on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It seems like we haven't seen a lot of rain so far this month and we are around 2/3rds of an inch behind the average July pace for rain. We have seen 0.99" of rain so far this month so we have seen some rain, just not a lot of it.

Things probably aren't going to change much today with rain chances remaining on the low side here locally. Model data does hint at some heat-driven storms arriving this afternoon for places in the Laurels and to the east. Not much, if any rain, is expected for Pittsburgh. I don't think the city will see any and all data that I have seen supports that.

Estimates of how much rain will fall. KDKA Weather Center

So yesterday we had a front that rolled through but it wasn't enough for us to see rain and storms breaking out in Pittsburgh and places to the south. Westmoreland County did see a late-day thunderstorm roll through a core section of that county.

There was a nasty line of storms that developed along the state line too. The front is now through though and we are seeing temperatures nearly 10 degrees cooler than at this same time yesterday.

Hour-by-hour temperatures KDKA Weather Center

Highs today will also be down from yesterday's highs with Pittsburgh being around 84 for a high today. Yesterday we hit 89°.

Looking ahead, isolated rain will be possible on Thursday. Friday through Sunday is looking dry with temperatures warming up. I expect we will be in the low 80s for highs on Thursday and Friday.

The mid-80s for highs on Saturday and then back to the upper 80s for highs on Sunday and potentially Monday too.

7-Day Forecast - July 13, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

