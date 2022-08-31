Pittsburgh Weather: Dry and pleasant weather continues through the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We get a break from the rain for the next couple of days.

I actually have the region dry through Friday with rain chances returning on Saturday morning. High temperatures today should hit the upper 70s with a couple of places hitting 80 degrees.

Morning temperatures did dip to the 50s for most places.

Looking ahead pleasant and comfy weather will be in place through Friday.

I have Thursday's highs hitting 80 in Pittsburgh. Morning lows will once again dip in most places to the 50s.

Forecast for the return of the Backyard Brawl KDKA Weather Center

The forecast could not be any better for the Backyard Brawl football game with WVU in town to take on Pitt. Skies will be clear, humidity levels low and temperatures in the 70s for most of the game.

Friday's weather should be pleasant as well, even with highs edging up into the mid-80s.

Looking at the Labor Day weekend, rain chances will be around on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast KDKA Weather Center

Rain should be light on Saturday morning before we turn dry heading into the afternoon. I have another late-day rain chance on Saturday, but it should also be just some light rain. Sunday and Monday rain chances will be convective, meaning the head of the day will act as energy for potential storms that develop.

Highs through the holiday weekend will be in the mid-80s.

7-Day Forecast - August 31, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

