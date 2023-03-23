Pittsburgh Weather: Damp and soggy conditions begin Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The soggy and damp weather pattern kicks into high gear today.

While most of Wednesday was dry, rain showers arrived as the sun went down and we saw just shy of 4 tenths of an inch of rain for the day.

We will probably double that total today with three solid chances for rain working its way through. The first round of rain comes in this morning from 7 a.m.-9 a.m. A second round of steady rain moves through from 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Precipitation chances over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

More consistent rain will be around as we wrap up the afternoon ending sometime around midnight.

Conditions across the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

The wet pattern stays with us through at least Saturday morning. Four-day rain totals will likely top 2" and there remains a low flood chance for low-lying areas and spots that generally see flooding first.

The weather set-up also will make it challenging beyond a day out to accurately predict when the rain will arrive. It also has meant some pretty big flips with temperatures this week.

Rain chances across the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Highs today will be in the 60s. Morning lows are in the mid to upper 40s.

Looking ahead, the storm chance goes down on Friday with rain chances peaking in the afternoon to evening. There will still be a rain chance in the morning but it will be in the scattered to isolated range.

Saturday morning will see morning storms and rain as the boundary sweeps back through as a warm front.

Saturday afternoon may be the best time of the next week with highs soaring to the upper 60s.

7-day forecast: March 23, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

