Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler weather returns with possible snow showers overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- All good things have to come to an end and our incredible stretch of well above-average and comfortable weather will come to an end today.

Today: After a top-ten warmest start to April through the weekend, temperatures cool to well below average today and Tuesday

Any Alert Days Ahead? None

Aware: Temps will be back to the 60's on Wednesday and near 80 on Thursday

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Official highs will be either 50° or maybe 49°, but most of our day today will see temps in the mid-40's, gusty winds coming in out of the west, and light rain and drizzle not making things feel any warmer.

KDKA Weather Center

Up until now, this month has been hot with an average daily temperature of 55.9°. We are currently tied for the fourth warmest start on record through the first 16 days of the month. This is the warmest start since 2010.

Today will be the 'back to reality' day though with afternoon highs just around 48 degrees.

KDKA Weather Center

Even colder temperatures will be in place on Tuesday with morning lows dipping to the mid-30s and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

This afternoon is looking pretty nasty with temps in the 40s, light rain, and winds gusting to the low 30s.

KDKA Weather Center

Wind chills will be in the upper 30s at times. Be prepared, as afternoon weather won't feel as comfortable as it feels this morning.

Looking ahead, there isn't a lot of concerning weather on the horizon. Highs will return to the 60s on Wednesday even with morning lows dipping to the 30s. Thursday will probably be the most comfortable day of the week with highs near 80.

KDKA Weather Center

Rain chances return on Friday and stick around into Saturday as a cold front passes by. Sunday will be cooler.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos