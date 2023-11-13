Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler mornings with lows below freezing through Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a chilly start to the morning with some areas of patchy fog. Our highs are still slightly above normal making it the upper 50s with sunny skies.

High pressure stays situated for much of the day before a weak cold front with little to no moisture associated with it crosses the region. It'll bring gusty winds to the region around 20 mph.

Tomorrow morning, the lows will be below freezing again and then we become sunny through the afternoon with seasonable highs in the low to mid-50s.

Wednesday morning will be the last morning with lows around freezing. High pressure builds back in the region and sticks around through Thursday bringing a lot of sunshine and our high temperatures back in the 60s. The rain arrives Thursday night and into Friday.

Monday: Sunny; High: 57

Tuesday: Sunny; High: 55

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny; High: 62

Thursday: Sunny; High: 64

Friday: Rain; High: 60