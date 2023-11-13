Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler mornings with lows below freezing through Wednesday

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (11-13-23)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (11-13-23) 02:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a chilly start to the morning with some areas of patchy fog. Our highs are still slightly above normal making it the upper 50s with sunny skies. 

rain-chance.png
KDKA-TV

High pressure stays situated for much of the day before a weak cold front with little to no moisture associated with it crosses the region. It'll bring gusty winds to the region around 20 mph. 

7-day.png
KDKA-TV

Tomorrow morning, the lows will be below freezing again and then we become sunny through the afternoon with seasonable highs in the low to mid-50s. 

Wednesday morning will be the last morning with lows around freezing. High pressure builds back in the region and sticks around through Thursday bringing a lot of sunshine and our high temperatures back in the 60s. The rain arrives Thursday night and into Friday. 

winds.png
KDKA-TV

Monday: Sunny; High: 57

Tuesday: Sunny; High: 55

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny; High: 62

Thursday: Sunny; High: 64

Friday: Rain; High: 60

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on November 13, 2023 / 8:51 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.