Today will be mostly cloudy, with our last day in the upper 60s for a while, so enjoy it!

The cooler weather returns tomorrow as a cold front arrives, bringing us highs near 50 and stray showers. Tuesday highs back in the low 40s.

Conditions over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

Our next best chance of rain will be late Wednesday, with a mix possible late into early Thanksgiving. Highs this week will be in the mid to upper 40s, which is seasonable.

Rain or snow chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

For the month, we are about 1.5" below normal for precipitation and about 5° above normal for our temperatures!