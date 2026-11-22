Pittsburgh will have one more day of 60-degree temperatures before the weather cools off
Today will be mostly cloudy, with our last day in the upper 60s for a while, so enjoy it!
The cooler weather returns tomorrow as a cold front arrives, bringing us highs near 50 and stray showers. Tuesday highs back in the low 40s.
Our next best chance of rain will be late Wednesday, with a mix possible late into early Thanksgiving. Highs this week will be in the mid to upper 40s, which is seasonable.
For the month, we are about 1.5" below normal for precipitation and about 5° above normal for our temperatures!