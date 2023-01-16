Pittsburgh Weather: Cool temperatures ahead of mid-week warmup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be warmer today with highs in the upper 40's expected.

Daily average High: 36 Low: 21

Sunrise: 7:42 Sunset: 5:20

Today: It's an Air Quality Day in Allegheny County. This is mainly for southern areas of the county along the Mon Valley. Highs today should hit the upper 40's with sunny skies through approximately 3 p.m. Cloudy but dry the rest of the day.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope.

Aware: Nice warm-up for the middle of the week with highs near 60 on Thursday. Seasonal for the weekend.

Today is going to look fantastic with sunny skies through 3 p.m.

Today will be dry. When winds finally pick up this afternoon they'll be out of the southeast and light.

Morning temperatures are in the 20's but winds are light enough there isn't an additional chill in the air. I have the 10 a.m. temperature for Pittsburgh at 31 degrees, with temperatures in the low 40's by noon. 3 p.m. temps should be near the forecast high of 48°.

Looking ahead, rain chances return around midnight tonight with some morning rain around to start the day on Tuesday. Rain will stick around through the morning commute with around a quarter of an inch total falling. The good news is that temperatures should be well above the freezing mark as the rain slides through and just doing a quick check model is showing just rain for places even along the banks of Lake Erie tomorrow morning.

Most of the rain should be out of here by 10 a.m. on Tuesday with just spot light rain showers possible for the rest of the day through Wednesday morning.

Rain showers give way to snow showers for places mainly north of I-80 on Wednesday morning. Wednesday highs in Pittsburgh will be in the mid-40s. Highs north of I-80 though will mostly be in the 30's.

Temperatures rebound quickly on Thursday with highs soaring to near 60! I have Pittsburgh hitting 58 for the high.

There will be a chance for rain on Thursday afternoon turning to snow showers for the rest of the weekend with most seeing only minimal impacts to area roads.

