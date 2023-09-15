Pittsburgh Weather: Cool morning makes for fall-like Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be another nice day ahead for our Friday!

Lots of sunshine today with highs only going into the low 70s just like yesterday. This is slightly below normal for mid-September. Our mornings are a lot chillier now, and they will be for the next several mornings. In North Central PA just outside of our region, there could be some frost as they were under a frost advisory. The next couple of mornings will be the coolest with lows dropping into the mid 40s area-wide. This is still not cold enough for frost, but we are inching closer to our first average frosts of the season which is usually at the end of the month. Our lows this time of year usually average in the mid 50s, so this is running about 10 degrees below normal.

The sunshine will stick around into Saturday with highs about average in the mid 70s. The Backyard Brawl is this Saturday down in Morgantown, WV! Pitt takes on WVU at home starting at 7:30 PM, and skies will be mostly clear with temperatures mainly in the 60s. So bring a light jacket for the late-night game!

Our next cold front will be arriving Sunday night into Monday. Scattered showers will be around starting Sunday ahead of the front then finish off Monday morning. That will then drop our temperatures down a few more degrees into the low 70s for a couple days. What does this mean for the Monday night Steelers game?

Skies will be partly to mostly clear with cooling temperatures in the 60s eventually dropping into the upper 50s by the end of the game, so bring the jackets and hand warmers since it will be cool!

Sunny skies return for most of next week's forecast with highs in the low to mid 70s. Most long-range temperature outlooks are keeping our region in the normal range, so hello fall! It is here to stay with this forecast.

The first official day of fall will be Saturday September 23 as the autumnal equinox starts at 2:49 AM.

