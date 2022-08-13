Pittsburgh Weather: Cool, comfortable temperatures arrive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Clouds are rolling in on this comfortable August Saturday, with evening temperatures a good 5-7 degrees cooler than normal for mid-August.

Showers will linger off to our west in Ohio but stay away for this evening's Steelers game. Lows will dip into the lower 60s and upper 50s north. Sunday will be even a touch cooler with highs in the mid-70s and more cloud cover along with a spotty shower or two. Not everyone will see rain and the showers will be very hit or miss through the afternoon and evening, so go ahead with those outdoor plans and just be ready to dodge a raindrop or two for a few minutes.

If you're heading to the Metallica concert at PNC Park, I would pack the poncho or a rain jacket just in case you'll need it for a few minutes. Monday and Tuesday remain comfy with a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The pattern stays comfortably cool through the end of the week when we finally hit 80 degrees again.

