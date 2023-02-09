Pittsburgh Weather: Conditions swing between warm and dry to cold and damp next 48 hours

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Good morning and buckle up.

The weather over the next 48 hours is going to be all over the place with rain, storms, snow, windy conditions, record warmth, and plunging temperatures all expected.

Are you ready?

The nice thing is that as temperatures warm up to the 60s this afternoon, there will be several large gaps in the rain for you to get out and enjoy it.

I have temperatures in the upper 40s this morning. Temperatures will be near 60 at noon.

Finally, I have us topping out at 64° for today's highs at 4 p.m.

By 8 p.m. temperatures will be back in the low 50s and will continue to drop overnight.

While today will be plenty warm, I do expect our highs will be close but shy of setting a record in Pittsburgh. There is certainly a chance though that one or even two local sites could be looking at record highs being set today.

Record high temperature of February 9 in Pittsburgh. KDKA Weather Center

For Pittsburgh, the record high sits at 68 degrees for today and has been hit twice. The record was set in 1925 (the site was not located then where it is now) and again in 2001. Even talking about getting close to setting records should show you just how rare this air that is in place really is.

Winds will be a concern for this afternoon and into the evening.

Wind gust forecast for today KDKA Weather Center

Let this blog serve as your friendly reminder that right now is a perfect time to get out in the yard and make sure everything is tied down or brought in if it may blow away. While we have seen stronger winds, gusts of 40+mph will be possible in Pittsburgh with other places seeing gusts approaching 60mph.

Severe storms also can't be ruled out where the rain is expected to be the heaviest along I-80 and to the northwest. Looking ahead, the wind advisory goes through 7 a.m. on Friday. I think it will be canceled early and probably around three or four on Friday morning.

Severe weather forecast for today KDKA Weather Center

I'd expect some light snow coming in off of Lake Erie. Friday highs will be hit at midnight (47°) with temperatures falling to be in line with a more seasonal afternoon. I'll continue a low snow chance into Saturday morning.

The weekend is looking cool with high temperatures of only 40 on Saturday and Sunday hitting the mid-40s.

7-day forecast: February 9, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

