Pittsburgh Weather: Cold mornings turn into sunny afternoons to kick off the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a chilly morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s but not as cold as yesterday morning.

Thankfully the warm jackets won't be needed this afternoon since it will get slightly warmer than the last few days. Most places will top off around 50° with another afternoon filled with sunshine!

Conditions for the opening of Seven Springs today! KDKA Weather Center

Seven Springs is opening today, and it looks pretty decent up there with highs in the 40s with sunshine! Saturday will be the last dry day with highs warming into the mid-50s.

Conditions throughout the day - December 15, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Any outdoor weekend plans will be best on Saturday!

We are tracking a nor 'easter to arrive on Sunday.

This will be impacting our weather through at least Tuesday. Expect consistent rain showers with overcast skies on Sunday and Monday with very windy conditions. Gusts could approach 40 mph.

Any loose outdoor Christmas decorations should be brought inside so they don't fly away!

Forecast for the next five days KDKA Weather Center

Eventually, rain switches to snow showers by Tuesday as cold air filters in from up north and the nor 'easter pulls away from our region. That winter-like weather sticks around for winter on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday, December 21 marks the official start of the winter season as the solstice occurs at 10:27 p.m.

The latest 8-14-day temperature outlooks are continuing to trend above normal for the week around Christmas.

This is indicating that the chance for a White Christmas is dwindling but still not zero.

We'll continue to keep you updated as we get closer!

7-day forecast: December 14, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

