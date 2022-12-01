Pittsburgh Weather: Cold and wind chills hang around for next couple days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The big story today is going to be the continued chill as wind speeds remain in the mid-teens with temperatures in the mid-20s.

It is COLD outside with wind chills in the mid-teens. We will start off the day with cloudy skies but the clouds won't be around for long.

I have it partly cloudy from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and then the rest of the day I have it as mostly sunny.

The sun won't have much of an impact on high temperatures today with temperatures just in the mid-30s for highs so we won't see a big warm-up today. I have noon temperatures sitting at 31.

Weather impacts over the next five days. KDKA Weather Center

Friday afternoon will be pleasant, but the morning will be chilly. I expect temperatures will be colder than this morning but wind chills won't be as cold. I have Friday morning's low falling to 22 degrees. I have highs hitting 53 on Friday afternoon.

Our next chance for rain arrives on Saturday morning. Saturday morning temperatures will be near 50 degrees and will also be the daily highs.

Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning will be similar to what we are seeing today with strong winds and falling temperatures.

Sunday is looking dry with highs in the low 40s.

Our second chance for rain over the next week arrives late Monday night now and sticks around through Wednesday morning. If you're thinking you missed any mention of snow over the next week, you did.

It could be weeks before we get anything more than a flurry.

7-day forecast: December 1, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

