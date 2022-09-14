Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy Wednesday kicks off dry stretch

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Looking at your weather forecast, I have skies partly cloudy today and Thursday before we see sunny skies over the weekend.

Today: Dry, partly cloudy

Any Alert Days Ahead?Nope

Aware: Could be in the longest stretch of dry weather so far this year

Ragweed season is back. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America about 1 in 6 Americans suffers from allergies due to ragweed. Are you among them? Well the forecast for you won't be the greatest with ragweed levels in the high range through at least Sunday.

We have rain in the forecast on Monday and Tuesday and most pollen outlooks actually bump ragweed into the extremely high range for most of next week. Now is the time to take Flonase or other medications to battle the sniffs and sneezes possible over the next week and a half.

Yesterday saw the Pittsburgh high only hitting 67 degrees. It was the coolest day in Pittsburgh since May 23rd. Highs will be near 80 tomorrow and in the mid to low 80s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Morning lows will also be ticking up with morning lows in the mid-50s on Thursday and Friday.

Lows will be in the low 60s on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Our next real chance for rain arrives on Monday morning.

There will also be a chance for rain through the day on Tuesday.

