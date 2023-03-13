Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy conditions with snow showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today's going to be cloudy with light snow showers around through most of the day.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Today: Cloudy with snow showers through the day. Most of the day will see flurries with light snow expected from 8a-11a and a light to moderate snow expected overnight. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6p tonight through 1p tomorrow for the Ridges of Fayette, Westmoreland, and Indiana counties.

Any Alert Days Ahead? One could make an argument for issuing one for overnight tonight for the Ridges…

Aware: Sunrise is at 7:25 this morning. Headlights could be needed all the way up to 8 a.m. and caution within school zones should be hit when we can.

Today's going to be cloudy with light snow showers around through most of the day.

KDKA Weather Center

We do have a winter weather advisory in effect for the Ridges where anywhere from 2"-4" of snow is expected to fall overnight through tomorrow morning.

KDKA Weather Center

Besides that, snow showers should be a minor annoyance for most with temperatures generally sitting at or above 32°.

We could have some slick spots on roads overnight as temperatures drop to the upper 20's. Salt trucks will be out.

Besides the snow, today will see temperatures near average for the morning but well below average for the afternoon.

Highs today will hit the mid-30s. The average high for this time of the year is 48 degrees.

KDKA Weather Center

Morning lows will hover around 32° and our daily low won't be hit until near midnight tonight. I have Pittsburgh sitting at around 30 degrees at that point.

Looking ahead, snow showers will be the heaviest on Tuesday morning with temperatures plummeting to the mid-20s. I have Tuesday highs just around 32°.

We will be warmer on Wednesday with highs back to the low-40s. I have Thursday dry with highs in the mid-50s.

KDKA Weather Center

Our next precipitation chance arrives on Friday (after Tuesday's snow) with light rain pushing through Friday night into Monday morning and then turning over to light snow showers around the rest of Saturday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!