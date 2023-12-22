Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy conditions for first full day of winter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the first full day of winter!

The start of the season occurred at 10:27 PM last night. We're starting off with temperatures in the 20s and 30s which is pretty similar to yesterday.

Daily average: High: 39° Low: 25°

Sunrise: 7:41 AM

Sunset: 4:58 PM

ALERT: None

AWARE: Scattered showers Saturday PM

This afternoon is still going to remain cloudy, but highs will top off in the mid to upper 40s. These temperatures are typical for mid-to-late December.

Saturday could feature a few showers in the afternoon with highs in the mid 40s.

The Steelers play with the kickoff at 4:30 PM, and you might want to bring a poncho just in case it rains!

KDKA Weather Center

Christmas Eve is going to be warm with highs around 50° and partly cloudy skies. At least it will be decent weather-wise for any holiday travelers.

Christmas will be toasty with highs in the mid 50s and mostly cloudy skies and no rain!

KDKA Weather Center

So if Santa leaves you any fun toys under the tree, you can play with them outside in the afternoon!

If you're traveling after the holiday, there will be some rain to deal with on Tuesday and Wednesday as our next system rolls through.

KDKA Weather Center

Cold air will start to move in late Thursday switching over some of the rain into snow.

