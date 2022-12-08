Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy but dry before weekend rain chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When it comes from a forecasting standpoint, this week has been one odd week.

Model data has been all over the place when it comes to temperatures so far this week. At least up until now the data for timing on rain chances has been pretty good. Yesterday things started getting a little wonky on rain timing though.

I had to add in a heightened chance for rain during the evening rush due to a cold front passing through. We did indeed see a little surge in moisture.

Now our Friday rain chance (steady through yesterday) has now moved a day back with Friday looking dry.

This means that most should see at least two straight days of dry conditions before our next rain chance rolls in. I say most because folks down around Morgantown will still have a very small chance of a passing shower today.

Precipitation chances over the next six days. KDKA Weather Center

Everyone else will be dry but cloudy. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s. Morning lows should dip to around 40. I have noon temperatures in the mid-40s. Rain may arrive as soon as 10 p.m. on Friday, but most data now shows it arriving after midnight.

Most of Saturday's rain falls during the morning. There will be some dry time in the afternoon.

We get another early rain arrival on Sunday with Sunday morning looking pretty wet. By the time the Steelers game starts the rain will be wrapping up with maybe a light shower or some drizzle still lingering.

Forecast for the Ravens vs. Steelers game on Sunday. KDKA Weather Center

Highs both on Saturday and Sunday should hit the mid-40s. We should see temperatures in the mid to low 40s through Wednesday with morning lows falling to near 32 for mornings starting on Monday.

Yesterday I mentioned it looked cold for Christmas week.

Well, data has flipped and has temps leading up to Christmas in the mild range.

7-day forecast for December 8, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

